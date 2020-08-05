Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 brings Android to a 10.5-inch screen at $130 off
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for *$599.99 shipped*. Down from its $730 going rate which you’ll still find at B&H, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 packs a 10.5-inch AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor and support for the bundled S-Pen. DeX compatibility means this tablet is just as ideal for using as a full-blown PC at a desk as it is for kicking back and watching your favorite TV shows. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Find more details below the fold.