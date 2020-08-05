Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 brings Android to a 10.5-inch screen at $130 off

9to5Toys Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for *$599.99 shipped*. Down from its $730 going rate which you’ll still find at B&H, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 packs a 10.5-inch AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor and support for the bundled S-Pen. DeX compatibility means this tablet is just as ideal for using as a full-blown PC at a desk as it is for kicking back and watching your favorite TV shows. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Find more details below the fold.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung rolls off UV Sterilizer with wireless charging in India [Video]

Samsung rolls off UV Sterilizer with wireless charging in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has rolled off a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging that can be used to disinfect Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds, and Smart Watches. Priced at Rs 3,599 the UV..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone [Video]

Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone

Samsung will showcase its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. The new foldable phone is set to come with a slew of upgrades including design, camera, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published
Here are the five devices Samsung is expected to launch at its Unpacked event [Video]

Here are the five devices Samsung is expected to launch at its Unpacked event

Samsung has revealed it will launch five devices on August 5, and even released a teaser trailer. It’s going to be a major event with new devices like Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to all-time low from $320

 Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for *$319.99 shipped *for the 64GB version. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from $350,...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this