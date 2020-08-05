Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google.

The Covidwise app was available on the tech giants’ app stores Wednesday ahead of an expected announcement from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

It comes nearly four months after Apple and Google said they were partnering on creating app-building software for public health agencies trying to contain the spread of the pandemic. A number of European countries have already rolled out apps using the tech companies' framework.

It relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus.

Those who download Virginia’s app get a message that it is “100% voluntary” and doesn’t use location-tracking technology such as GPS or collect personal information that can be used to identify someone.

“Your device will share anonymous tokens via Bluetooth with other COVIDWISE users,” the app says. “If another user you’ve been nearby tests positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period, your app will notify you.”

It also says those who test positive can anonymously notify others to help stop the disease’s spread.

Information on Virginia's public health department website says the app measures close contact as within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes, using guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If, for instance, there are two students in adjacent dorm rooms with a wall between them, the health department says the wall “would be expected to diminish the signal strength between devices" but a false alarm might still be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: What to know about Triller, TikTok's newest (and biggest) competitor

What to know about Triller, TikTok's newest (and biggest) competitor 01:06

 Ever since ByteDance Ltd. acquired Musical.lyand merged it into TikTok in 2018, the video-sharingapp has shown no signs of slowing down.In April, TikTok became the first app since2014 to surpass 2 billion downloads on boththe Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.Recently, though, the fate of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty [Video]

Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty

Crowds gathered in the hot sunshine for the opening of the new Apple store in Bangkok, on Friday (July 31). The tech giant unveiled its second store in the capital city amid strong hopes for the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:34Published
Crumbling Cookies Fueling OTT Ads, First-Party Data: IAB’s Richardson [Video]

Crumbling Cookies Fueling OTT Ads, First-Party Data: IAB’s Richardson

For many, the deprecation of third-party cookies by Mozilla, Apple and, soon, Google's Chrome comes as the end of a chapter in online advertising. But it is also the beginning of a new era. A new IAB..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:58Published
Study Found Americans Showing Resilience During The Pandemic [Video]

Study Found Americans Showing Resilience During The Pandemic

Naomi Ruchim reports a national survey from Florida State University College of Medicine finds the measures did not lead to an uptick in loneliness in the first months of the pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google

 Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. state to use...
SeattlePI.com

Virginia Releases COVID-19 Exposure App Based on Apple and Google API

 Virginia this week became the first U.S. state to release a COVID-19 exposure notification app using Apple's and Google's jointly developed API, as noted by Kyle...
MacRumours.com

Virginia becomes first US state to debut COVID-19 tracing app using Apple and Google API

 The Exposure Notification API developed by Apple and Google is officially being put to use in the United States. Virginia has become the first U.S. state to...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

7News

7News Boston WHDH Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google https://t.co/3DSvRyLCDI 3 minutes ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security | Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/KdITaXFzRm 5 minutes ago

news6wkmg

News 6 WKMG Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coro… https://t.co/08J7vTjrwd 10 minutes ago

mattoyeah

Matt O'Brien RT @sarah_rankin: By @mattoyeah : Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google https://t.co/dbVpaaEwWa 11 minutes ago

sarah_rankin

Sarah Rankin By @mattoyeah : Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google https://t.co/dbVpaaEwWa 12 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, #Google - Aug 5 @ 11:25 AM ET https://t.co/gDVPhVR0JG 14 minutes ago

physorg_health

Medical Xpress Virginia first state to try pandemic #app from Apple, Google https://t.co/3mSagVPqrI 15 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google 17 minutes ago