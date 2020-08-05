|
Fall Guys is the feel good game of the summer
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The latest craze on Twitch is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a game about squeaky little critters who compete in a series of challenges to be the last bean standing. It’s an adorable, madcap little game that feels like a mashup of battle royale and Nickelodeon Guts.
Each “show” begins with 60 players who have to beat various challenges to qualify for the next round and keep playing. It only took me a day to sample all of the game’s challenges, but there’s enough variety on day one to keep things interesting, and most of the challenges are pretty light and entertaining. There are a bunch of obstacle courses and mini-games, including memory-matching, football, and an egg-hoarding challenge that’s basically just Hungry Hungry Hippos. The...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 2020 battle royale video game
Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary
Ninja returns to Twitch for first time since Mixer shut downNinja is back on Twitch — for the moment, at least. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins started streaming Fortnite on his Twitch account Wednesday morning, nearly a year..
The Verge
What you need to become an internet streaming starBroadcasting on services like Twitch is becoming increasingly popular - and more professional.
BBC News
Nickelodeon Guts US television program
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this