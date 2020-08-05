Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fall Guys is the feel good game of the summer

The Verge Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Fall Guys is the feel good game of the summerThe latest craze on Twitch is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a game about squeaky little critters who compete in a series of challenges to be the last bean standing. It’s an adorable, madcap little game that feels like a mashup of battle royale and Nickelodeon Guts.

Each “show” begins with 60 players who have to beat various challenges to qualify for the next round and keep playing. It only took me a day to sample all of the game’s challenges, but there’s enough variety on day one to keep things interesting, and most of the challenges are pretty light and entertaining. There are a bunch of obstacle courses and mini-games, including memory-matching, football, and an egg-hoarding challenge that’s basically just Hungry Hungry Hippos. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 2020 battle royale video game


Twitch (service) Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary

Ninja returns to Twitch for first time since Mixer shut down

 Ninja is back on Twitch — for the moment, at least. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins started streaming Fortnite on his Twitch account Wednesday morning, nearly a year..
The Verge

What you need to become an internet streaming star

 Broadcasting on services like Twitch is becoming increasingly popular - and more professional.
BBC News

Nickelodeon Guts Nickelodeon Guts US television program

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guys Try to Retrieve Ball From Fenced Park Guarded By Dog [Video]

Guys Try to Retrieve Ball From Fenced Park Guarded By Dog

These guys accidentally shot their ball into a park that was guarded by a dog. When one guy jumped in to retrieve the ball he caught the attention of the dog and started to chase him. Meanwhile,..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:25Published
Pizza Delivery Driver Enjoys Playing a Game of Surprise [Video]

Pizza Delivery Driver Enjoys Playing a Game of Surprise

Occurred on July 10, 2020 / Lake Arrowhead, California, USA Info from Licensor: "We decided to order pizza. I tipped him on the app when ordering. Then I asked my kids 'hey do you wanna play a game..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:52Published
Man fumbles the bag, names spin instructor as 'dream girl' in game with wife [Video]

Man fumbles the bag, names spin instructor as 'dream girl' in game with wife

A man posted on Reddit’s AITA (Am I the A**hole) forum under the username BranchLones.he asked if he really did mess up when he did not name his wife as his “dream girl” in a game with..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this