Gumroad CEO Sahil Lavingia just debuted a $5 million rolling VC fund with investors including Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () · Sahil Lavingia, CEO of Gumroad, announced Wednesday a new $5 million VC fund for pre-seed and seed companies, and it has a notable list of backers.
· Investors in the fund include celebrities and tech figures such as Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton, author Tim Ferris, ex-Mozilla CEO John Lilly, WordPress co-creator...