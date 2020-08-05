Global  
 

Twitter just fixed a bug in its Android app that could have given hackers access to private messages (TWTR)

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Twitter just fixed a bug in its Android app that could have given hackers access to private messages (TWTR)· Twitter fixed a vulnerability in its Android app that could have given intruders access to private user data if exploited, the company said.
· Twitter said there's no evidence this vulnerability has been exploited, and it's only said to impact 4% of those using Twitter on Android.
· The social media company is urging those...
