Twitter just fixed a bug in its Android app that could have given hackers access to private messages (TWTR)
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () · Twitter fixed a vulnerability in its Android app that could have given intruders access to private user data if exploited, the company said.
· Twitter said there's no evidence this vulnerability has been exploited, and it's only said to impact 4% of those using Twitter on Android.
· The social media company is urging those...
Tech giant Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app, designed to help protect a family's digital and physical safety. The new screen time and parental controls app help you customize your kids' web..
In a medium where more of the ad inventory is sold by the people who actually make the content, the software they use to facilitate transactions will have an increasingly important role. After a decade..