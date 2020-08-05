DYMO’s high-end Label Maker is backlit, Mac-ready, more: $63.50 (Save $30+) Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the DYMO LabelManager 420P Label Maker for *$63.55 shipped*. That’s $30+ off what you’d typically have to spend and beats the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year by $6. This high-end DYMO label maker is inundated with notable features. To kick things off, let’s highlight its rechargeable design that eliminates the need to buy batteries. Next up we have an expansive screen that lets you preview 4-lines of text at once. Yet another standout feature is its ability to be connected with a Mac or PC, letting users create labels that implement barcodes, custom logos, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. more… Amazon is offering the DYMO LabelManager 420P Label Maker for *$63.55 shipped*. That’s $30+ off what you’d typically have to spend and beats the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year by $6. This high-end DYMO label maker is inundated with notable features. To kick things off, let’s highlight its rechargeable design that eliminates the need to buy batteries. Next up we have an expansive screen that lets you preview 4-lines of text at once. Yet another standout feature is its ability to be connected with a Mac or PC, letting users create labels that implement barcodes, custom logos, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this