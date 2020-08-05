Global  
 

Before-and-after images from space reveal the devastation in Beirut wrought by 2,750 tons of exploding fertilizer

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Before-and-after images from space reveal the devastation in Beirut wrought by 2,750 tons of exploding fertilizer· Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, suffered a catastrophic explosion at its port on Tuesday.
· Authorities believe the blast was caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of confiscated and abandoned ammonium nitrate fertilizer.
· Comparisons of satellite images taken before and after the detonation reveal the extent of the...
