|
Get this Marshall Wireless Speaker with Alexa or Google Assistant for $198 (Orig. $300)
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
From Jimi Hendrix to Led Zeppelin, many of the greatest musicians of all time used Marshall amplifiers. Now you can get the same sound at home with the Marshall Acton II Wireless Smart Speaker, featuring Google Assistant. You can grab it now for just *$198* (Orig. $299.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: *TOYS10*.
