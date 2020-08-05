Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get this Marshall Wireless Speaker with Alexa or Google Assistant for $198 (Orig. $300)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
From Jimi Hendrix to Led Zeppelin, many of the greatest musicians of all time used Marshall amplifiers. Now you can get the same sound at home with the Marshall Acton II Wireless Smart Speaker, featuring Google Assistant. You can grab it now for just *$198* (Orig. $299.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: *TOYS10*.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon to Expand Alexa to Android and iOS Devices [Video]

Amazon to Expand Alexa to Android and iOS Devices

Amazon announced plans to roll out Alexa for Apps on iOS and Android devices. The e-commerce giant is looking to get ahead of Google Assistant and Apple's Siri.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published
Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands [Video]

Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands

Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands. According to The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this