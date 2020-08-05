Get this Marshall Wireless Speaker with Alexa or Google Assistant for $198 (Orig. $300)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon to Expand Alexa to Android and iOS Devices



Amazon announced plans to roll out Alexa for Apps on iOS and Android devices. The e-commerce giant is looking to get ahead of Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:24 Published 3 weeks ago Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands



Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands. According to The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this