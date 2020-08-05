Trump falsely said NASA 'was closed and dead' before he was president and appeared to take credit for a private SpaceX launch

Nathan✨😏 RT @businessinsider: Trump falsely said NASA 'was closed and dead' before he was president and appeared to take credit for a private SpaceX… 8 minutes ago K Dubb Trump falsely said NASA 'was closed and dead' before he was president and appeared to take credit for a private Spa… https://t.co/pEsox4oAKC 10 minutes ago Ramon A. Cardona Trump falsely said NASA 'was closed and dead' before he was president and appeared to take credit for a private Spa… https://t.co/t3CcEP67kZ 21 minutes ago Michael Lisse Trump falsely said NASA 'was closed and dead' before he was president and appeared to take credit for a private Spa… https://t.co/JiCOtInMXD 47 minutes ago Dennis Johnson Trump falsely said NASA 'was closed and dead' before he was president and appeared to take credit for a private Spa… https://t.co/WPKtsTokeO 48 minutes ago Business Insider Trump falsely said NASA 'was closed and dead' before he was president and appeared to take credit for a private Spa… https://t.co/Qozp59gt62 56 minutes ago