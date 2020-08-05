Shares of Rackspace fell nearly 22% on IPO day, but its CEO explains why he's optimistic about the cloud services company's second shot as a public company (RXT)
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () · Rackspace went public on Wednesday, and its stock fell nearly 22% over the course of the day.
· Rackspace, founded in 1998, was actually already a public company until taken private in a $4.3 billion equity deal in 2016. It started as a competitor to Amazon Web Services, until pivoting to helping customers make better use of...
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Assurant topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, Assurant has lost about 9.1% of its value.