Shares of Rackspace fell nearly 22% on IPO day, but its CEO explains why he's optimistic about the cloud services company's second shot as a public company (RXT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Shares of Rackspace fell nearly 22% on IPO day, but its CEO explains why he's optimistic about the cloud services company's second shot as a public company (RXT)· Rackspace went public on Wednesday, and its stock fell nearly 22% over the course of the day.
· Rackspace, founded in 1998, was actually already a public company until taken private in a $4.3 billion equity deal in 2016. It started as a competitor to Amazon Web Services, until pivoting to helping customers make better use of...
News video: S&P 500 Movers: ANET, AIZ

S&P 500 Movers: ANET, AIZ 01:29

 In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Assurant topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, Assurant has lost about 9.1% of its value.

