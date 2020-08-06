Leaked Android document points to Google Pixel 5a, foldable Pixel, and more in the pipeline

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20



On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 5 days ago Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices



The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 6 days ago Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe



MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this