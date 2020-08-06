Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leaked Android document points to Google Pixel 5a, foldable Pixel, and more in the pipeline

9to5Google Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
As we try to make sense of Google’s 2020 Pixel lineup, an internal Android document reviewed by 9to5Google gives us our first glimpse of what to expect next year. According to the document, Google is developing Android builds for Pixel 5a, a foldable Pixel, and at least two other first-party devices.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20 [Video]

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices [Video]

Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices

The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe [Video]

Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this