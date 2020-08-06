Leaked Android document points to Google Pixel 5a, foldable Pixel, and more in the pipeline
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () As we try to make sense of Google’s 2020 Pixel lineup, an internal Android document reviewed by 9to5Google gives us our first glimpse of what to expect next year. According to the document, Google is developing Android builds for Pixel 5a, a foldable Pixel, and at least two other first-party devices.
