India Bans Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro Along With Other Chinese Apps Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

India has already banned 59 Chinese apps back in June followed by another round of ban imposed on another 47 apps that tried to mimic the originally banned apps. But it seems India’s campaign against Chinese apps has not ended yet as the government has struck down once again banning Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro. Along […] 👓 View full article

