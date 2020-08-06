Global  
 

India Bans Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro Along With Other Chinese Apps

Fossbytes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
India has already banned 59 Chinese apps back in June followed by another round of ban imposed on another 47 apps that tried to mimic the originally banned apps. But it seems India’s campaign against Chinese apps has not ended yet as the government has struck down once again banning Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro. Along […]
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans more Chinese apps | Ram mandir foundation laid & more news | Oneindia News

India bans more Chinese apps | Ram mandir foundation laid & more news | Oneindia News 02:33

 PM Modi conducts Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir, says centuries of wait has ended; Omar Abdullah says 'authorities are still afraid' one year after abrogation of Article 370; Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court says 'Truth should come out'; India bans more Chinese apps, including Mi browser;...

