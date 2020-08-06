Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google's first foldable Pixel phone is reportedly coming late next year, says a leaked internal document (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Google's first foldable Pixel phone is reportedly coming late next year, says a leaked internal document (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google is reportedly planning to release its first foldable Pixel phone in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a report from 9to5Google citing an internal company document.
· The foldable device is codenamed "passport."
· The launch would come after companies like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have released foldable...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: Google's Pixel 4a Unveiled; Trump Gives TikTok A 9/15 Deadline | Digital Trends Live 8.4.20

Google's Pixel 4a Unveiled; Trump Gives TikTok A 9/15 Deadline | Digital Trends Live 8.4.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by YouTuber and influencer PJ 'OVERTFLOW' Brittain for Who's Got Game?; Mobile Editor Andy Boxall walks us through Google's Pixel 4a; Riley Winn pulls back the coutain on which celebrities are closeted geeks; In the news: Trump gave TikTok and ByteDance a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android [Video]

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android

With the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Owner reunited with her dogs after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a hole underground [Video]

Owner reunited with her dogs after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a hole underground

A dog owner was "overjoyed" to be reunited with her two pet pooches - after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a tiny hole underground.Katie Fuller, 47, and her daughter Lucy Stammers, 22, were "beside..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published
Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20 [Video]

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Related news from verified sources

Google plans to release a foldable Pixel in late 2021, according to leaked document

Google plans to release a foldable Pixel in late 2021, according to leaked document Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verg A leaked internal Google document suggests that the company has earmarked the fourth quarter of next year for the release of...
The Verge

Leaked Android document points to Google Pixel 5a, foldable Pixel, and more in the pipeline

 As we try to make sense of Google’s 2020 Pixel lineup, an internal Android document reviewed by 9to5Google gives us our first glimpse of what to expect next...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

BISouthAfrica

Business Insider SA🇿🇦 Google's first foldable Pixel phone is reportedly coming late next year, says a leaked internal document:… https://t.co/6qio2kSmV6 17 minutes ago

qcs_tr

QCS Tech Reviews #androidcentral: "Google could launch its first foldable Pixel phone in Q4 2021 https://t.co/yhMTdbmgxm" #android… https://t.co/MaiBlAZ08r 9 hours ago

TferThomas

Thomas Skennerton Internal Android development document suggests Google is working on builds for a Pixel 5a, foldable Pixel, and at l… https://t.co/tiDmOQGxGI 9 hours ago

Techlaren02

Tech laren RT @Techlaren02: Google's first Pixel foldable device may launch next year, an internal Android document has suggested. #Pixel #Google #sm… 14 hours ago

Techlaren02

Tech laren Google's first Pixel foldable device may launch next year, an internal Android document has suggested. #Pixel… https://t.co/qhp8XIv6LS 14 hours ago

rioskeca

Rioske 💪🏻🇨🇴 "Google's first foldable Pixel phone will arrive next year, says leak" https://t.co/oi9j7zb5S2 14 hours ago

TRWirless

Trava Ragas Google's first foldable Pixel phone is reportedly coming late next year, says a leaked internal document… https://t.co/aLAUJ8t5rV 16 hours ago

bilbospizza

Bill Dye Google's first foldable Pixel phone is reportedly coming late next year, says a leaked internal document https://t.co/EJXdugo5lS 17 hours ago