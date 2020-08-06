Google's first foldable Pixel phone is reportedly coming late next year, says a leaked internal document (GOOG, GOOGL)
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () · Google is reportedly planning to release its first foldable Pixel phone in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a report from 9to5Google citing an internal company document.
· The foldable device is codenamed "passport."
· The launch would come after companies like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have released foldable...
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by YouTuber and influencer PJ 'OVERTFLOW' Brittain for Who's Got Game?; Mobile Editor Andy Boxall walks us through Google's Pixel 4a; Riley Winn pulls back the coutain on which celebrities are closeted geeks; In the news: Trump gave TikTok and ByteDance a...
A dog owner was "overjoyed" to be reunited with her two pet pooches - after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a tiny hole underground.Katie Fuller, 47, and her daughter Lucy Stammers, 22, were "beside..