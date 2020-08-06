Google's first foldable Pixel phone is reportedly coming late next year, says a leaked internal document (GOOG, GOOGL) Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Google is reportedly planning to release its first foldable Pixel phone in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a report from 9to5Google citing an internal company document.

· The foldable device is codenamed "passport."

