Hackers say 'jackpotting' flaws tricked popular ATMs into spitting out cash

In 2010, the late Barnaby Jack, a world-renowned security researcher, hacked an ATM live on stage at the Black Hat conference by tricking the cash dispenser into spitting out a stream of dollar bills. The technique was appropriately named "jackpotting." A decade on from Jack's blockbuster demo, security researchers are presenting two new vulnerabilities in […]


