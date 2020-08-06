Global  
 

Deals: $200 off latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, official iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases from $12, more

9to5Mac Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes $200 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, plus official iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases see big drops to $12, and you can score a Nike-style Apple Watch Pride band for $9. Hit the jump for all that and more.

News video: DJ Spits Jägermeister on Crowd Amid Coronavirus Surge

DJ Spits Jägermeister on Crowd Amid Coronavirus Surge 01:58

 COSTA DEL SOL, SPAIN — Revelers were left soaked in saliva after a DJ spat Jägermeister over them, despite the country making the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since the national lockdown was lifted in June. The footage posted to Facebook shows the moment Malaga-born DJ Fali Sotomayor...

