Deals: $200 off latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, official iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases from $12, more

Covid-19: India records biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases, 16 Lakh-mark breached|Oneindia



India reported a new record surge this morning in coronavirus cases with more than 55,000 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:11 Published 6 days ago

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea



NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago