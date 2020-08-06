Kershaw’s Folding 3.2-inch Pocket Knife hits the Amazon all-time low at $9.50
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Amazon is offering the Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife (1306BW) for *$9.58 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $14 and up to $17 over the last several months, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a 3.2-inch black oxide washed stainless steel blade and handle, this is a great option for daily tasks or out in the woods. Features include a deep-carry pocket clip, SpeedSafe assisted opening for one-handed operation, a thumb stud, and a frame lock that “keeps the blade securely open during use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below. more…