DiscountMags' Deals of the Week have Bon Appetit down at just $4/yr. + more

9to5Toys Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with some particularly solid offers. Starting at just* $4* per year, this week’s offerings include Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Smithsonian. All of today’s deals ship with free delivery, no sales tax, and will never get automatically renewed on you. Head below for a closer look at the DiscountMags Deals of the Week. more…
