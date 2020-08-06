DiscountMags’ Deals of the Week have Bon Appetit down at just $4/yr. + more
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with some particularly solid offers. Starting at just* $4* per year, this week’s offerings include Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Smithsonian. All of today’s deals ship with free delivery, no sales tax, and will never get automatically renewed on you. Head below for a closer look at the DiscountMags Deals of the Week. more…
This adventurous puppy has spent the pandemic quarantine learning how to - SKATEBOARD. Darrel now skateboards for 20 minutes, five days-a-week, propelling himself along with the help of his hind paw...