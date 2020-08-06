Starz execs explain how they're partnering with potential rivals like Amazon and Apple and sharpening their programming focus to cut through the noise (LGFA) Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

· *Starz has added streaming subscribers and reduced cancellations, even as legacy-media giants like WarnerMedia and Peacock launch rival offerings. *

· *Two top Starz execs told Business Insider that comarketing with platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Hulu has been key to that growth.*

· "We're going to market with... · *Starz has added streaming subscribers and reduced cancellations, even as legacy-media giants like WarnerMedia and Peacock launch rival offerings. *· *Two top Starz execs told Business Insider that comarketing with platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Hulu has been key to that growth.*· "We're going to market with 👓 View full article

