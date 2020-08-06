|
9to5Mac Happy Hour 289: Schiller retires, iMac design refuses to retire, iPhone 12 parts leak
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall make sense of Phil Schiller’s “Fellow” retirement, the new nano-texture (option) iMac, this week in iPhone 12 part leaks, and much more. Sponsored by Space Time — check out the 9to5 Network’s new space news podcast!
