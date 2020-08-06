9to5Mac Happy Hour 289: Schiller retires, iMac design refuses to retire, iPhone 12 parts leak Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall make sense of Phil Schiller’s “Fellow” retirement, the new nano-texture (option) iMac, this week in iPhone 12 part leaks, and much more. Sponsored by Space Time — check out the 9to5 Network’s new space news podcast!



Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this