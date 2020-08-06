Facebook is letting its employees work from home until July 2021 due to the pandemic (FB)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How I 2020: Connecticut woman who lost power due to Tropical Storm Isaias dons mask and sings 'Survivor'



After experiencing a global pandemic, being stuck in her house for 4 months, working from home with her kids and dogs running around nonstop, Tropical Storm Isaias terrorized her Connecticut.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:22 Published 54 minutes ago Safely Back to School, Part 6



WPTV helps is committed to helping you and your children get back to school safely. College students prepare to return to campus amid the pandemic and non-instructional school employees will have to.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 08:03 Published 3 hours ago Local home prices set July record



Local home prices just set another record in July despite the pandemic. Las Vegas Realtors say the median price of existing homes was $330,000 in July. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Atlassian just told employees they can work from home permanently, following Twitter and Facebook (TEAM) · Australian software company Atlassian announced Friday that it will no longer require its employees to return to the office for work even after the pandemic...

Business Insider 7 hours ago





Tweets about this