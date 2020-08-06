|
Facebook is letting its employees work from home until July 2021 due to the pandemic (FB)
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
· *Facebook is extending its work-from-home policy until July 2021.*
· *The company will let employees work remote until summer of next year due to the pandemic.*
· *Facebook also expects to have up to 50% of its workforce permanently working remotely within five to ten years.*
· *Got a tip? Get in touch via encrypted...
