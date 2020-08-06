Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.



The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.



The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $431,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $432,000.



Applied DNA Sciences shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.97, a climb of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.



