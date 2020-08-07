Apex Legends Season 6 lands August 18 with new legend, weapon, crafting, more
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Apex Legends is about to enter its sixth season, and with it is introducing an all-new element to the game: crafting. That’s right if you don’t like the gear you have, just collect some materials from around the map and build something better. That, plus Rampart, a new battle pass, and an all-new weapon are landing in Apex Legends Season 6 on August 18th.
