Enjoy 90-days of Amazon Music HD Streaming for FREE (Up to $45 value) Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Amazon is currently offering a *FREE* 90-day trial to its Music HD Streaming Service. As a comparison, Prime members would typically $13 per month while everyone else is charged $15. That’s up to $45 worth of savings with today’s deal. Amazon Music HD offers millions of songs with the “highest-quality” lossless audio. So what exactly does that deliver? Songs with bitrates up to 2730kbps, which Amazon claims is up to 10x the quality of competing services in Apple Music and Spotify. This includes many songs being delivered at up to 24-bits and 192kHz. Full details and more features of Amazon Music HD can be found on this page. Terms and conditions are below.



more… 👓 View full article

