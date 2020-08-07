Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nanoleaf’s HomeKit Canvas Light set sees 30% discount to new 2020 low of $139

9to5Toys Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Home Depot is currently offering the Nanoleaf Canvas HomeKit Starter Set for *$139 shipped*. Free curbside pickup is available as well. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $31, and marks a new 2020 low. Equipped with HomeKit support for integrating into your Siri setup, these lights can be rearranged into a variety of patterns to hang on your wall. Alongside multicolor output for setting some ambiance, these Canvas lights respond to touch and can even be configured to set scenes in the rest of your setup. In total, you’re getting nine panels with this starter set. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Virtual training available to help Hillsborough parents use new learning platform called Canvas [Video]

Virtual training available to help Hillsborough parents use new learning platform called Canvas

Virtual training is now available to help parents across Hillsborough County learn to use the new online learning platform called Canvas. Story: https://wfts.tv/3kMG2HM

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:29Published
Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles [Video]

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles

A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY [Video]

Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY

The housing market in WNY is booming. With interest rates historically low, local realtors say now is the perfect time to purchase or sell your home.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this