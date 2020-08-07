Nanoleaf’s HomeKit Canvas Light set sees 30% discount to new 2020 low of $139 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Home Depot is currently offering the Nanoleaf Canvas HomeKit Starter Set for *$139 shipped*. Free curbside pickup is available as well. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $31, and marks a new 2020 low. Equipped with HomeKit support for integrating into your Siri setup, these lights can be rearranged into a variety of patterns to hang on your wall. Alongside multicolor output for setting some ambiance, these Canvas lights respond to touch and can even be configured to set scenes in the rest of your setup. In total, you’re getting nine panels with this starter set. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.



