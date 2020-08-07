Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HS suspends teen who tweeted photo of hallway packed with maskless students

Ars Technica Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
HS in Georgia issued 5-day suspension but lifted punishment after family objected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArsLaw

Ars Tech Policy HS suspends teen who tweeted photo of hallway packed with maskless students https://t.co/jhixheBFKu by @JBrodkin 6 seconds ago

arstechnica

Ars Technica HS suspends teen who tweeted photo of hallway packed with maskless students https://t.co/zSGfc1KsRJ by @JBrodkin 7 seconds ago

HUM1504

HUM is @ 🏠Office & you should be too ‼️ HS suspends teen who tweeted photo of hallway packed with maskless students https://t.co/JcFIqeHWF0 4 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath #HS suspends teen who tweeted photo of hallway packed with maskless students #ArsTechnica https://t.co/SPYS4sSwNw… https://t.co/Jgce8NUBZ4 6 minutes ago