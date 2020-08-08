Save big on Thomas and Friends toys priced from $4 Prime shipped today only

Global  
 

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Thomas and Friends toys priced from *$4 Prime shipped*. One of our top picks is the Thomas Railway Race Set, which is down to *$18.49* right now. Normally around $35, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time on this kit and is the lowest available. Thomas and Percy are gearing up to tear down the tracks with this fun and unique kit. Both trains are motorized here and you can begin the race by placing them behind the starting line and then flipping their switches. After releasing the brake-tracks, the trains begin racing to the finish line. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the other Thomas gear on sale.

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple 02:30

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and...

