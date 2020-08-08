Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames fall as low as $222 at Amazon Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Today at Amazon we’ve found Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames discounted *as low as $222*. Our top pick is the Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Queen Mattress for *$1,695 shipped*. That’s $300 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This premium mattress boasts “seven zones of targeted support,” a feature that Casper touts as promoting “healthy spinal alignment.” Sleepers are bound to love its implementation of softer foam around the shoulders and two layers of perforated breathable foam help reduce heat. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bedding deals below. more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Casper and Zinus bedding solutions fall as low as $69 at Amazon Today at Amazon we’ve come across a variety of Casper and Zinus bedding solutions priced *from $69*. Our top pick is the Zinus Luis 16-inch Full-Size Bed Frame...

9to5Toys 1 week ago





Tweets about this