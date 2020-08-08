Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames fall as low as $222 at Amazon
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Today at Amazon we’ve found Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames discounted *as low as $222*. Our top pick is the Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Queen Mattress for *$1,695 shipped*. That’s $300 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This premium mattress boasts “seven zones of targeted support,” a feature that Casper touts as promoting “healthy spinal alignment.” Sleepers are bound to love its implementation of softer foam around the shoulders and two layers of perforated breathable foam help reduce heat. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bedding deals below. more…