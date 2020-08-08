This week’s top stories: Google+ lawsuit settlement, likely Pixel 5 launch date, Android 11 for OnePlus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20



On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by journalist Maria Ressa and documentary director Ramona S. Diaz to discuss how social media has enabled autocrats to grab power around the world; Tech.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 1 day ago Tourist Accidentally Breaks 200-Year-Old Statue For Selfie



TREVISO, ITALY — A tourist has confessed to accidentally breaking a 19th-century plaster sculpture by sprawling over it to have his picture taken. The 200-year-old model was sculpted by artist.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:42 Published 2 days ago The Moment the BBC Beirut Office Gets Hit by Blast



BEIRUT — A BBC Arabic journalist Maryem Taoumi was conducting a virtual interview from the network's Beirut office when the explosion took place on Tuesday. The video, shared by the broadcaster.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:20 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this