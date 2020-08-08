Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok lawsuit against Trump administration could come as early as Tuesday

The Verge Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
TikTok lawsuit against Trump administration could come as early as TuesdayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok plans to sue the Trump administration over the president’s executive order banning the app in the US, and the company may file the lawsuit as early as Tuesday, NPR reported.

According to NPR, the lawsuit will argue the president’s action is unconstitutional because TikTok did not have time to respond. The lawsuit also will allege that the president’s justification for the ban— that the company is a threat to US national security— is baseless, NPR reported.

Under the executive order the president signed Thursday, the US will block all transactions with TikTok parent company ByteDance within 45 days, in order to “address the national emergency with respect to the information and communication technology supply chain.”

“The United...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US

Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US 01:14

 Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US China-based company ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. The order, barring U.S. companies from doing business with ByteDance, is set to go into effect in 45 days if TikTok is not sold to an American company. Microsoft...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok is planning to sue the Trump administration as early as Tuesday, according to a report

 TikTok will file a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California early next week, according to NPR.
USATODAY.com

TikTok discussions at the White House reportedly turned into a brawl between Trump advisors

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

President Trump’s advisors got into a “knockdown, drag-out” fight in the Oval Office late last week..
The Verge

Bill Gates calls Microsoft’s TikTok deal a ‘poison chalice’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has described the company’s potential TikTok deal as a “poison chalice.”..
The Verge

Yes, but how do kids feel about a TikTok ban?

 The proposed ban on TikTok and WeChat are set to take place on September 20, if the bans hold up to court challenges
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit [Video]

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll to pursue his DNA sample. The DNA sample is needed as part of an effort to prove claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Trump signs limited executive orders on unemployment

 President Trump signed several executive orders on economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, including an extra $400 a week in unemployment benefits. Under..
CBS News

Trump extends US unemployment benefits

 President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a..
USATODAY.com

Trump signs executive orders providing temporary coronavirus relief after stimulus talks with Congress stall

 President Donald Trump acted on his own to extend coronavirus benefits after negotiations with congressional Democrats collapsed without a deal.
USATODAY.com

NPR NPR US non-profit membership media organization

President Trump continues to cast doubt on U.S. electoral process

 After the Trump campaign and Republican Party sued Nevada over its plan for mail-in voting, President Trump encouraged voters in Florida and Arizona to mail in..
CBS News

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News

President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, the highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special has been delayed once again and the first trailer for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' is here!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:20Published
US Stocks Close Mixed [Video]

US Stocks Close Mixed

Reuters US equities closed mixed on Friday as traders weighed escalating US-China tensions against rosy labor-market data. President Donald Trump issued executive orders Thursday afternoon targeting TikTok-owner ByteDance and WeChat-owner Tencent. The orders ban US transactions with the apps in 45 days. The US on Friday placed sanctions on 11 Chinese officials and their counterparts in Hong Kong. On the economic data front, the US added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
President Trump Issues Executive Order Barring Transactions With ByteDance | THR News [Video]

President Trump Issues Executive Order Barring Transactions With ByteDance | THR News

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday evening barring transactions with ByteDance, forcing the Chinese tech firm to divest itself of its U.S. TikTok operations.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:28Published

Trump’s WeChat ban could touch everything from Spotify to League of Legends

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Last night, the Trump administration issued a pair of stunning executive orders against Chinese technology..
The Verge

United Airlines Airline in the United States

Global report: China records most daily cases since March; poverty fears in south-east Asia

 Xinjiang records 112 local transmissions; UN says millions could be forced into poverty in south-east Asia; Indonesia extends restrictions Coronavirus – latest..
WorldNews
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester [Video]

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
United expands mask mandates to airports [Video]

United expands mask mandates to airports

United Airlines said Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok [Video]

Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok

Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok CNBC reports that the deal between TikTok and Microsoft could be completed within three weeks, well ahead of the Sept. 15 deadline...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal [Video]

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings [Video]

Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings

The Trump White House faces a lawsuit over not providing American Sign Language interpreters for coronavirus briefings. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this