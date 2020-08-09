Save on Amazon Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets priced from $60, today only

Global  
 

9to5Toys Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets headlined by the Kindle Voyage in certified refurbished condition at *$59.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Having originally retailed for $200, today’s offer amounts to up to 70% in savings, beats our previous refurbished mention by $30, and is one of the best to date. Kindle Voyage delivers a high-end E-reader with a 6-inch 300ppi display, alongside a battery that lets you read for weeks on end. There’s also Amazon’s PagePress functionality that allows you to “turn the page without lifting a finger.” Perfect for wrapping up the summer by diving into some new books. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 14,000 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

