Original Content podcast: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ returns for a messy-but-delightful second season

TechCrunch Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
The first season of “The Umbrella Academy” had its flaws, but empathetic portrayals of its seven superhero siblings (all adults bearing the emotional scars of an upbringing under their strict adoptive father Reginald Hargreeves) more than made up for its meandering plot. In season two, which recently launched on Netflix, the Umbrella Academy has been […]
