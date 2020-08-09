|
Apple wants this recipe app to stop using a pear in its logo
Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Apple has filed a notice of opposition against a meal prep company because it claims the Prepear app’s cartoon fruit logo— in this case, a pear— is too close to Apple’s own trademarked logo which is, of course, an apple (via MacRumors and iPhone in Canada). The company claims the pear logo would “cause dilution of the distinctiveness” of the Apple logo, and make it difficult for consumers to distinguish between Prepear and Apple’s goods and services, which it argues is a violation of the Lanham Act.
The dustup started when parent company Super Healthy Kids filed to register a trademark for the Prepear logo. The Prepear app lets users store and organize recipes, and create custom meal plans. The logo is in the shape of a pear, with a leaf...
|
|
|
