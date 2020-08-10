Global  
 

Home Depot takes up to 40% off Arlo cameras, smart home accessories, solar, more

9to5Toys Monday, 10 August 2020
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering *up to 40% off* select home security and solar systems. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is a 2-pack of Arlo Q Indoor Security Cameras for *$193.99*. Regularly around $120 each, today’s deal equates to a new all-time low when looking at the individual price. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

News video: Dow Movers: CVX, HD

Dow Movers: CVX, HD 01:02

 In early trading on Friday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 25.5% gain.

