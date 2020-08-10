Segway Drift W1 electric skates drop to best price yet at $180 (Reg. $350) Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Segway offers its Drift W1 Electric Skates for *$179.99 shipped* when promo code *WELCOME20* is applied during checkout. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the original $500 price tag and regular $350 or more going rate. It also beats our previous mention by $100, which was an Amazon all-time low. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Fully electric with up to 45-minutes of run-time, these unique transporters can move you at up to 12MPH. Additionally, with a max capacity of 220-pounds, these futuristic shoes can handle adults and kids. My favorite part? Integrated RGB lighting lets you ride in style wherever your adventures take you. Rated 3.7/5 stars.



