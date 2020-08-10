Wave Life Sciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SINGAPORE (AP) _ Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.5 million in its second quarter.



The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of $1.15 per share.



The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.



The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7 million.



Wave Life Sciences shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.



