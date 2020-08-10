Anker back to school sale now live: Thunderbolt 3 docks, speakers, USB-C gear, more Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Anker’s annual back to school sale is now live at Amazon. Headlining is the new PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at *$149.99 *when promo code *AKTBTDOCK* is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $200, today’s deal is a $50 savings from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. It’s also a new all-time low. As one half of Anker’s new Thunderbolt 3 offerings, this model delivers a more compact design with seven I/O options, including USB-A and C ports, card readers, and more. It’s a great companion for the latest MacBooks from Apple, if you’re looking to add a notable number of ports to the mix. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



Another standout today is eufy’s new Smart Lock Touch Door Lock at *$199.99*. Today’s deal is a 20% discount and the best offer we’ve tracked so far. With a sleek design and built-in fingerprint scanner, this smart door lock is an easy add-on to any existing setup. It offers four ways to unlock, including the integrated keypad, fingerprint scanner, eufy app, or your existing keys. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.



