Apple may release a new iPhone in early 2021 that would look a lot like the iPhone 12 with one major feature missing (AAPL) Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Apple could release a cheaper, 4G-only version of its expected iPhone 12 in early 2021, according to a new report from Wedbush Securities.

· Apple is expected to release several new iPhone models in the fall that will all support 5G connectivity.

· If Apple does release a cheaper 4G iPhone 12 next year, it would come after... · Apple could release a cheaper, 4G-only version of its expected iPhone 12 in early 2021, according to a new report from Wedbush Securities.· Apple is expected to release several new iPhone models in the fall that will all support 5G connectivity.· If Apple does release a cheaper 4G iPhone 12 next year, it would come after 👓 View full article

