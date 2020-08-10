Amazon Summer Sale Panasonic shaver and personal care deals now live from $15
Monday, 10 August 2020 () As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is offering some notable deals on Panasonic shaving and personal care gear starting from *$15*. One standout however, is the Panasonic ARC 5 Electric Razor for Men (ES-LV97-K) at *$199.99 shipped*. Regularly $250, and now matched at Best Buy, today’s offer is $50 off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. Only once on Amazon have we seen this model go for any less. If you’re looking for a serious upgrade over your aging solution, this is it. This cordless model can sense your beard density and will automatic adjust itself to accommodate with each stroke. Along with a pop-up trimmer, the included charging dock will fully juice the shaver back up in 1-hour with a handy 1-minute on-the-go quick charge feature. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for even more discounted shaving solutions. more…
Amazon is in talks to convert JCPenney and Sears mall stores stores into distribution centers. The Wall Street Journal reports this move could position Amazon to build out its order capacity amid the pandemic. Amazon is discussing working with US mall operator Simon Property Group to convert mall...