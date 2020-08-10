Amazon Summer Sale Panasonic shaver and personal care deals now live from $15

Global  
 

9to5Toys Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is offering some notable deals on Panasonic shaving and personal care gear starting from *$15*. One standout however, is the Panasonic ARC 5 Electric Razor for Men (ES-LV97-K) at *$199.99 shipped*. Regularly $250, and now matched at Best Buy, today’s offer is $50 off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. Only once on Amazon have we seen this model go for any less. If you’re looking for a serious upgrade over your aging solution, this is it. This cordless model can sense your beard density and will automatic adjust itself to accommodate with each stroke. Along with a pop-up trimmer, the included charging dock will fully juice the shaver back up in 1-hour with a handy 1-minute on-the-go quick charge feature. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for even more discounted shaving solutions. more…
