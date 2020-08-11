Myovant Sciences: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

LONDON (AP) _ Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.



On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.



The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.



The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.



Myovant Sciences shares have increased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.



