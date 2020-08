Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra promises an absurd 120x hybrid zoom Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Early this year, Xiaomi revealed two flagship phones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Today, to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, Xiaomi is adding to the Mi 10 lineup. It announced the Mi 10 Ultra, which comes with impressive camera specs, 50W wirel... 👓 View full article

