Google tests new profile cards that let you add yourself to search results
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Image: Google
Google is testing a new user-created public profile system called “people cards,” which will let users create their own profile (including their job, links to their social media platforms, a brief bio, and more) that will appear directly in Google search results. It’s similar to how celebrities and businesses already appear. The new cards are only being tested in India in English to start.
To set up a new people card, simply search the phrase “add me to search” while logged in to your Google account. From there, Google will bring you to a new page that lets you create the card. The only mandatory fields are name, occupation, location, and an “about” bio, although you can also add information on your education, hometown, links to your...
