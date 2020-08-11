Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google tests new profile cards that let you add yourself to search results

The Verge Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Google tests new profile cards that let you add yourself to search resultsImage: Google

Google is testing a new user-created public profile system called “people cards,” which will let users create their own profile (including their job, links to their social media platforms, a brief bio, and more) that will appear directly in Google search results. It’s similar to how celebrities and businesses already appear. The new cards are only being tested in India in English to start.

To set up a new people card, simply search the phrase “add me to search” while logged in to your Google account. From there, Google will bring you to a new page that lets you create the card. The only mandatory fields are name, occupation, location, and an “about” bio, although you can also add information on your education, hometown, links to your...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Google’s Lookout app update adds languages and a more accessible design

 Google

Google’s Lookout app on Android, which helps people who are blind or visually impaired identify their surroundings, is getting some new..
The Verge
Google Maps updated to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard [Video]

Google Maps updated to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard

Google has updated its navigation application Google Maps to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard mode. According to The Verge, the new update allows users to display their realtime mapping directions with music controls side by side. The dashboard mode was introduced last year with iOS 13 but came with a limited option to only work with Apple Maps which has now been updated to work with Google Maps. As per The Verge, the new system with Google works exactly in the same Apple's way.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Google is delaying the shutdown of Chrome apps, but you probably weren’t using them anyway

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google is going to let you use Chrome apps for a little while longer, as the company on Monday announced an..
The Verge

Tweets about this