Save $100 on TP-Link’s 1080p 2-Camera Security System at a new low of $170

9to5Toys Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 2-Camera Home Security System (KC300) for *$169.99 shipped*. Saving you $100 from the usual $270 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $30 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. TP-Link includes two IP65 waterproof cameras in its smart home security system with 1080p recording and 130-degrees of visibility. Each one sports a removable battery which means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Enjoy motion detection alerts and a built-in siren, as well as Alexa and Assistant integration. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

