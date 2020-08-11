SoftBank returns to profit after 3 quarters of brutal losses — but says revealing actual operating profit 'not useful for investors' Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

· SoftBank on Tuesday reported a $12 billion quarterly profit.

· The results buck a trend of heavy losses at the prolific Japanese tech conglomerate, which declined to disclose a key financial metric.

· CEO Masayoshi Son told investors the company was now in "defense mode" and hoarding cash.

