SoftBank returns to profit after 3 quarters of brutal losses — but says revealing actual operating profit 'not useful for investors'
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
· SoftBank on Tuesday reported a $12 billion quarterly profit.
· The results buck a trend of heavy losses at the prolific Japanese tech conglomerate, which declined to disclose a key financial metric.
· CEO Masayoshi Son told investors the company was now in "defense mode" and hoarding cash.
· As typical of his often...
