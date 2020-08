Here's what you're actually seeing when you spot a meteor shower Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *Meteor showers like the Perseids in August and the Leonids in November are brilliant cosmic light shows we can count on year after year.*

· The *Perseids*

· *The reason these reoccurring showers are so common has everything to do with what you're... · *Meteor showers like the Perseids in August and the Leonids in November are brilliant cosmic light shows we can count on year after year.*· The *Perseids* meteor shower peaks *the night of August 11 into the morning of August 12.*· *The reason these reoccurring showers are so common has everything to do with what you're 👓 View full article