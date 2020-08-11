Global  
 

Nvidia offers six months of GeForce Now with Hyper Scape’s battle pass for a discounted $24.95

The Verge Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Nvidia offers six months of GeForce Now with Hyper Scape’s battle pass for a discounted $24.95Image: Nvidia

Nvidia is celebrating the launch of Ubisoft’s new entry in the battle royale market, the first-person shooter Hyper Scape, with a pretty solid deal for its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Considering Hyper Scape is a free-to-play game but does require a moderate gaming PC (or Sony or Microsoft game console) to play, Nvidia is now offering six months of its GeForce Now subscription and a slew of Hyper Scape cosmetics and battle pass access for $24.95.

That way, you can play the PC version of the game — and any other qualifying Epic Game Store or Steam titles you own — on an Android device, a Shield TV set-top box, or a Mac or Windows machine with added access to the game’s $10 battle pass, all for a little more than $4 a month. Nvidia...
