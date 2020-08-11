New research shows that Amazon is still 'leaps and bounds ahead' in the cloud infrastructure market, but 'formidable foes' Microsoft and Google are 'catching up' (MSFT, AMZN, GOOG)
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () · IT consulting firm Gartner just released its latest cloud infrastructure market share report.
· Amazon Web Services still led with 45% market share as of the end of 2019, while Microsoft and other challengers made modest gains.
· Amazon is "leaps and bounds ahead," but Microsoft and Google are "formidable foes" and...