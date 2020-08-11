Tesla’s planned five-way stock split will make its shares much more affordable Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The electric car maker’s stock closed on Tuesday at $1,374.39 a share, close to its July all-time high and at a total market valuation of more than $256 billion. But at prices that high, it’s difficult for individuals — especially retail traders using platforms like



If you own Tesla stock by August 21st, you’ll receive four additional shares of common stock on the date of the split. Starting August 31st, Tesla says it will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis.



"Tesla’s stock is nearly $1,400 a share right now"



