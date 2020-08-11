Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla’s planned five-way stock split will make its shares much more affordable

The Verge Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Tesla’s planned five-way stock split will make its shares much more affordableIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla has announced a new five-way stock split to take effect on August 28th, which will make the company’s shares cheaper for buyers.

The electric car maker’s stock closed on Tuesday at $1,374.39 a share, close to its July all-time high and at a total market valuation of more than $256 billion. But at prices that high, it’s difficult for individuals — especially retail traders using platforms like Robinhood — to own more than fractional shares of the company.

If you own Tesla stock by August 21st, you’ll receive four additional shares of common stock on the date of the split. Starting August 31st, Tesla says it will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis.

"Tesla’s stock is nearly $1,400 a share right now"

Stock splits are typically...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

How Hyundai plans to challenge Tesla with Ioniq

 SEOUL: Hyundai Motors is betting big on the Ioniq family of electric vehicles in an attempt to become the third-largest EV manufacturer by 2025. The Korean..
WorldNews

What is Tencent?

 The Chinese firm's investments include Fortnite, Tesla and Universal Music - but it's under fire in the US.
BBC News

Strong dog performs a wall stand during a workout with her owner

 A gym in San Jose, California, welcomed Tesla, a miniature Australian shepherd, to do wall stands with her owner.
USATODAY.com

Diddy's Son King Combs Injured in Wild Ferrari vs. Tesla Crash

 Diddy’s son, King Combs, got smoked in his Ferrari by a Tesla, and though both drivers were okay, the guy in the Tesla got taken away in cuffs. King was..
TMZ.com

Robinhood (company) U.S.-based financial services company

Robinhood Saw Surge In Trades During June [Video]

Robinhood Saw Surge In Trades During June

Robinhood overtook its rivals in trading activity during the month of June. According to Business Insider, a surge in retail investing drove millions of users to the trading platform. The brokerage posted 4.31 million daily average revenue trades, as investors capitalized on pandemic-fueled uncertainty. Robinhood used to attract traders with its zero-commission-fee structure, but rivals have since slashed their own fees.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Robinhood Not Expanding To UK [Video]

Robinhood Not Expanding To UK

Robinhood Not Expanding To UK

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

More Companies Should Model Apple's Stock Split, Nasdaq Economist Says [Video]

More Companies Should Model Apple's Stock Split, Nasdaq Economist Says

Phil Mackintosh, Nasdaq's chief economist, assesses Apple's latest 4-to-1 stock split and says more companies should be following suit.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:18Published
Tesla Downgraded [Video]

Tesla Downgraded

Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi says Tesla shares are far too expensive to recommend after more than tripling in 2020. The firm lowered its Tesla stock rating to "underperform" from "market perform"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet [Video]

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet

According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers. This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

China's car sales are surging as it recovers from the pandemic, and that's great news for Tesla (TSLA)

China's car sales are surging as it recovers from the pandemic, and that's great news for Tesla (TSLA) · China is growing as a profit center for Tesla, and the country reported a rebound in car sales in July on Tuesday. · It's good news for the world's largest...
Business Insider

Upcoming electric pickups promise everything from bulletproofing to onboard fridges — here's what to expect from Tesla, Rivian, and others

Upcoming electric pickups promise everything from bulletproofing to onboard fridges — here's what to expect from Tesla, Rivian, and others · Electric pickup trucks are expected to flood the car market over the next couple of years, and many of them promise to pack cool and useful features.  ·...
Business Insider

Tesla announces five-for-one stock split as shares continue to rip higher (TSLA)

 · Tesla on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split effective August 31.  · At the close of trading on August 28, shareholders will receive five shares...
Business Insider Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this