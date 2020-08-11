|
How to get rid of that irritating Meet tab in Gmail for Android and iOS
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
I have nothing against Google’s Meet videoconferencing platform — I’ve even used it a couple of times with relatives — but I can’t help being annoyed when the feature is pushed at me via other apps. Specifically, Gmail. Meet first appeared on the desktop Gmail app last spring, but it did not take up much space and was reasonably easy to ignore (or remove from your screen, if you so wished).
Now, however, Meet is making its way onto the mobile Gmail app via two tabs which will eventually appear (if they haven’t already) at the bottom of your screen: one labeled “Mail” and one labeled “Meet.” The problem here isn’t only that you’re being pushed to use a particular videoconferencing app while all you want to do is check your email, but it...
