The Xbox Series X could launch on November 6th Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

confirmed this week that the



An anonymous tipster, who recently purchased an unreleased Xbox Series X controller, sent me an image earlier this week of what is claimed to be the box that these controllers are stored in at distributors. The box specifically tells retail stores (that receive the shipments) not to sell or display the controllers until November 6th. Microsoft has used similar orange “street date” stickers on packages at its retail stores... Microsoft confirmed this week that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, but the company could be targeting a very specific date: November 6th. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may affect Microsoft’s exact launch date for the Xbox Series X, distributors seem to be getting ready for November 6th specifically.An anonymous tipster, who recently purchased an unreleased Xbox Series X controller, sent me an image earlier this week of what is claimed to be the box that these controllers are stored in at distributors. The box specifically tells retail stores (that receive the shipments) not to sell or display the controllers until November 6th. Microsoft has used similar orange “street date” stickers on packages at its retail stores... 👓 View full article

