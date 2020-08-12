Amazon 1-day kids’ toy sale from $3: WowWee, L.O.L. Surprise!, Disney, more

Global  
 

9to5Toys Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *36% off* dolls and accessories for the kids. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a solid 4+ star rating. A perfect time to score some toys to keep the kids busy or scratch some birthday gifts off of your list, there are a couple pages worth of toy discounts to browse through here. The deals start from just *$3* and include everything from plush Disney characters and Fingerlings to Capsule Chix sets, L.O.L. Surprise! gear, and much more. Head below for some of our top picks. more…
