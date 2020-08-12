Amazon 1-day kids’ toy sale from $3: WowWee, L.O.L. Surprise!, Disney, more
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *36% off* dolls and accessories for the kids. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a solid 4+ star rating. A perfect time to score some toys to keep the kids busy or scratch some birthday gifts off of your list, there are a couple pages worth of toy discounts to browse through here. The deals start from just *$3* and include everything from plush Disney characters and Fingerlings to Capsule Chix sets, L.O.L. Surprise! gear, and much more. Head below for some of our top picks. more…
The rise and fall of these Disney kids is downright shocking. For this list, we’ll be looking at various Disney stars (from either movies or TV) who ruined their careers with reckless, controversial,..